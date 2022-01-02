Tesla announced it in 2020, and in a few years it will officially debut on the market: let’s talk about the next one Model 2, the electric “baby” of the Palo Alto car manufacturer that will strengthen Tesla’s presence on the zero-emission model market: it will be unveiled in 2023, will be placed in the range below the Model 3 and will be offered at a price starting from 25,000 dollars , the correspondent of just under 22,000 euros. At the moment the brand has not revealed too many details about this model, but the first rumors have started to circulate on the web.

According to Carscoops, the next Model 2 will adopt a five-door aerodynamic body with one coupe-style roofline, large diameter wheels and reduced overhangs. The car could take design cues from other electric Tesla currently offered, Model 3 and Model Y above all, such as window lines, retractable door handles, the absence of a front grille, a panoramic roof and LED headlights mounted on the front fenders. Inside the passenger compartment the password should be “minimal“: Technology and connectivity will be put first, led by a large vertical touchscreen display for the infotainment system. Spaciousness shouldn’t have any compromises, even when it comes to the trunk.

The ADAS driver assistance system package will also be complete, which will also include automated driving technology Autopilot. As for the engine offer, the next Tesla Model 2 will be offered in different variants and consequences with different autonomies, with the maximum that should reach 566 kilometers, the same as the Model 3 Long Range. According to the latest rumors, the US brand’s electric baby should also debut in a more performance-focused version, equipped with two more powerful electric motors. The specifics, however, are not yet known.