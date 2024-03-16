The long awaited low-cost electric car from Tesla is preparing to see the light. After announcing its first development in 2020, the car company led by Elon Musk has now made it known that the series version of the model, known as Model 2, will go into production next year. A very important car in Tesla's strategic plans, which in the last quarter of 2023 was ousted from the throne of queen of electric cars by the Chinese BYD.

Exaggerated ambitions

To understand how big Tesla's ambitions are, last year the American giant said it expected sales of up to 700 million specimens of Model 2 over the entire life cycle of the vehicle. An absurd figure, just for comparison: the best-selling car in the world, the Toyota Corollahas racked up just over 50 million registrations since its introduction 58 years ago.

Contain costs

As mentioned, the strong point of this new low-cost electric vehicle will be its economic accessibility: Tesla will in fact rely on a new radical production process which, the company says, could save up to 50% on construction costs and speed up production times. What is it about? Simply put, in reducing the amount of work done at each stage of the assembly line, avoiding any movement or disassembly unnecessary of the car or its components. From this point of view an illuminating example comes from Autocar: the seats will be mounted directly on the battery pack under the floor, with the whole unit then raised into a bodyshell which has been painted in sections to avoid the need to remove and reinstall the doors .

Batteries and thrusters

But to contain costs this cannot be enough. And so the company led by Elon Musk will also adopt new technology for thrusters And batteries of the next generation, promoting from this point of view the eradication of rare earth metals in the former and a 75% reduction in silicon carbide for the latter. As for performance, both in terms of maximum performance and autonomy, details have not yet been disclosed. We remind you that in the initial phase the production was destined for the German Tesla plant near Berlin.