It only took an hour for all of Tesla’s karaoke microphones to be sold in China, according to The Wall Street Journal. The country, obsessed with karaoke and which is a starting point and test for various technological equipment, did not want to wait, as it is also the second in sales volume of Elon Musk’s company – although it is half of what Tesla sells in cars in the United States. USA. Those who bought, bought, and those who didn’t will wait until the end of February for the novelty, called TeslaMic, which costs US$ 188 a pair. The launch coincided with an update to vehicles in China, allowing driver and passenger to sing the song together — but only when the vehicle is not moving!

(Note published in issue 1260 of Revista Dinheiro)