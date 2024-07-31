The list of recalls issued to Tesla by the company continues to grow. NHTSA. And this time, more than 1.8 million electric cars from the American brand have ended up in the crosshairs of the organization that deals with safety on US roads. The reason? The software may not detect the open hoodwith the latter potentially opening completely and consequently obstructing the driver’s vision, thus increasing the risk of an accident.

Tesla Major Recall

For this reason, in mid-June Tesla began to launch a software update remotely to fix the problem and ensure that the open hood is detected and notified to the driver. Several Tesla models are subject to the recall: in particular, we are talking about Model 3, Model S, Model X 2021-2024 and Model Y 2020-2024, on which the “Incriminating” hood closure It was produced by Magna Closures Co Ltd. in China.

Bonnet problem

Tesla has announced that it has begun to investigate customer complaints related to the unwanted opening of the hood in some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China last March. Even in Europe and North America, although malfunctions of this type have been proven less frequentengineering studies have been initiated to inspect the hood latch assemblies: there have been only three reports in the United States in total, and no related accidents or injuries.