Among the many illustrious companies that will take part in the show Bluexperience Tesla will also be there. The Palo Alto car manufacturer confirmed its participation in the first edition of the sustainable mobility fair scheduled at the Mostra d’Oltremare in Naples, from 10 to 12 September. The pavilion that will house the leading brand in the electric car market will see the Model 3 display, which in Italy has a list price of 48,990 euros, excluding incentives.

“The participation of the Californian manufacturer demonstrates the attention and value that the Bluexperience salon is taking on – commented the general manager of the fair, Milena Mazza – Tesla is one of the leading companies in the world electric car market and their participation in our exhibition project highlights how Naples can become the platform of the Central South of Italy for the segment of sustainable mobility and, at the same time, it makes us proud for the work done, giving the first edition of the exhibition an international significance “. Tesla’s participation does not consist only in the exposure of the Model 3: fans of the US brand will be able to ask the Tesla staff for information on the range of vehicles, discover the exclusive charging network of the Tesla Supercharger and book a test drive at one of the Tesla stores or at dedicated events in the area.

“The associations Anfia, Anie, Motus-E, Legambiente, as well as other important companies in the sector such as the Campania universities involved by Professor Armando Cartenì, who chairs the scientific committee of the exhibition, immediately perceived the opportunity offered by our salon in the South – concluded Mazza – In the next few days we will announce the arrival of European automotive companies that are defining membership, but also of important Smart Mobility and Aftermarket brands ”. In short, a salon that promotes from every point of view sustainable mobility.