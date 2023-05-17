Cryptocurrencies have been on the market for some time now. In addition to transactions, it is possible to purchase products with them, such as a car, for example.

This is the news of Osten Group, an automotive group aimed at the premium market, which has already started selling electric cars in cryptocurrency. For this, the company created a crypto asset business unit, called Osten Cripto.

The first car sold in this modality was a Tesla S Plaid, whose value is around R$1.5 million, and was paid for with 11.5 bitcoins. Five more vehicles are under negotiation, highlights Osten.

“The market for purchasing cryptocurrency is already a reality and is expected to grow even more, especially among the high-income public, and there are young people and influencers who trade in digital assets,” says Fabiano Nagamatsu, director of Osten Moove, a venture accelerator capital of the group, to the press.

Models and cryptocurrencies

Initially, Osten sells electric models of brands such as BMW, BYD and Tesla in cryptocurrency. Prices start at R$340,000 (in the case of the BMW i3 BEV Full) and reach up to R$1.5 million, like the Tesla S Plaid.

Among the main accepted cryptocurrencies are: bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and tether (USDT), among others.

According to the company, the plan is to extend this modality to combustion models and also make it possible to pay for the subscription service with cryptocurrencies.

“We started the sale in crypto for electric cars, because it has to do with the personality of the public that invests in digital assets, and in differentiated cars, but the forecast is to expand the offer for combustion vehicles and also for the subscription service” , explains Jorge Yamaniski Neto, Director General of Osten Group.

How does buying cryptocurrency work?

Those interested can pay for a car with digital assets and carry out the transaction virtually, through the osten critpo.

The price in reais is converted to the cryptocurrency of interest. The customer can close the deal on the day he deems most convenient, since the transaction uses the conversion rate at the time of purchase.

According to Osten, cryptocurrencies are transferred from the customer’s account directly to the dealership, and payment can be made in two to three days.

The customer can receive the car at home, with the documentation and insurance. Upon completing the purchase, he also receives an NFT with the car’s documentation, manuals, photos and codes, to access Osten’s after-sales benefits, such as discounts on services such as shielding and accessories.