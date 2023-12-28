Informed sources said that the American electric car manufacturer Tesla is preparing to produce a new, updated version of its luxury car, the Model Y, at its factory in the Chinese city of Shanghai.

Bloomberg News Agency quoted sources as saying that the American company is currently making preparations in China to produce the new version of the Model Y, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), and that commercial production of the new version will begin in the middle of next year.

The sources said that the 2024 version of the Model Y will contain more noticeable internal and external changes than the changes witnessed in the latest versions of this model, which were launched last October, and witnessed a new design for the steering wheel with circular lighting.

The sources added that the first batch of the new version of the Model Y car will be manufactured in the second phase of the Tesla factory in Shanghai, which will stop working for about a week during the New Year holiday for a partial update. More modifications will also be made to the production lines before large-scale manufacturing of the new version of the car begins.