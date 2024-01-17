Trees lose their leaves in winter, snow is cold and Tesla is lowering model prices. This time it is the turn of the Tesla Model Y, the best-selling car in the Netherlands in 2023. The price drops by 1,000 euros. It's a bit of a shame when you just ordered a new Model Y. Or not? Can you request that amount back from Tesla, or are you out of luck?

The spokesperson for Tesla Netherlands tells Top Gear that there is a leniency arrangement. Anyone who has a Model Y on order will pay the (lower) price that currently applies. Did you buy the Tesla before January 3? Then you pay the price as it was before the reduction. Have you paid within the past fourteen days? Then you can receive compensation.

The new price of the Tesla Model Y in the Netherlands

Tesla says it can lower prices because production costs have become lower. Customers can benefit from this. The Tesla Model Y now costs minimal 43,993 euros instead of 44,990 euros. Private buyers receive a subsidy of 2,950 euros from the government, so they pay 41,043 euros. We will undoubtedly see it high on the sales lists again this year.

The Long Range and Performance versions also drop in price, but not enough to have a chance to win SEPP. The Long Range first cost you 53,990 euros and now 50,993 euros. The price of the Performance has also been reduced by 2,997 euros: from 59,990 euros to 56,993 euros. In Belgium, the standard Model Y costs 43,970 euros, the Long Range 50,970 euros and the Performance 56,970 euros.

Not everyone is happy with a discount

There has been quite a bit of commotion surrounding Tesla's price cuts. Customers feel duped because they paid more and because their car has suddenly become less valuable. In addition, car rental companies are not happy about it. For example, Hertz and Sixt are kicking Teslas out the door, partly due to the significant depreciation thanks to the price reductions.