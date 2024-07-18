Getting a quality job In the United States it is not an easy taskand even more If it is a company of enormous prestige like Teslaone of the most well-known luxury car manufacturers in the country, owned by none other than billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

According to the criteria of

It would be a dream for any worker to be part of such a company, and in Business Insider They spoke with 10 engineers who are Tesla employees and who, anonymously, dared to reveal the requirements to work there: they assure that it is a more than complex process that can take up to more than six months.

They revealed that, to be selected and enter as a Tesla employee, You will have to go through at least nine interview stagesin which, in addition to answering questions, you will also have to submit your own work that demonstrates your suitability for the position. But that’s not all: It may also require sending a letter to Elon Musk himself..

Furthermore, the interviews are not like any other, but, according to the workers, They can last up to six hours.And getting to the interview stage is obviously no easy task: “Sometimes it’s all about who you know at Tesla,” said an engineer who has been there for six years.

In this sense, they confirm that the best way to face an interview with Tesla recruiters is to be straightforward: “Tesla takes a no-nonsense approach. At other companies, you can sometimes say something that seems impressive. At Tesla, that’s not possible. If you don’t know something, admit it, because you will always be asked follow-up questions.“said one of the workers, who was involved in the company’s recruitment sector.

Getting a job at Tesla won’t be easy Photo:iStock Share

The mistake you should avoid if you want to work for Tesla in the United States

Also in communication with Business Insiderone of the workers gave some very clear advice about the presentation jobs they ask for in the recruitment process: You should never submit work that is confidential.since that is the way they have to identify who they will not hire for the company.

“We try to leave it pretty open because it’s a good way to find red flags. We tell them not to present anything confidential, and that’s the biggest red flag if they present something like that. It’s an easy no if we know they won’t be trusted.“, revealed the worker in question.

Also, you should know that, as they said, The processes can include a maximum of 20 interviewees.of which only half of them are still in the running. Once this filter is made, ten Tesla engineers will talk for 30 minutes in private with the chosen candidates, and thus continue to determine the ideal worker for the position.