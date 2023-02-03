Mexico City.- The Leading candidates for the Government of the State of Mexico and political actors came out in defense of the entity as destination for the mega investment that Tesla analyzes bringing to the country and they agreed that the entity offers “unbeatable conditions” for a project of these dimensions.

REFORM published that the megaplant has become a regional And Political Dispute, since the federal government promotes Edomex as an alternative, while authorities from Nuevo León promoted being the headquarters of the company.

Delfina GomezMorena’s pre-candidate for the Mexican government, said that Tesla recognizes the connectivity in the entitynow reinforced, he said, with the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

“We believe that the company Tesla sees the favorable conditions that the President’s project Lopez Obrador offers for new businesses in that region and that is very important for our municipalities. With the AIFA there was improvement of roads and it is good that it is recognized “, he highlighted.

Alejandra del Moral, candidate for PAN-PRI-PRD in the state, highlighted the road, airport and rail connectivity of the Mexican territory, as well as skilled labor.

“The arrival of global companies like Tesla it will be of great benefit for mexiquenses. We are a destination for the expansion of the automotive industry, we have more than 16,000 kilometers of highways that make us the main logistics center in the country,” highlighted the PRI member.

The former Secretary of Economic Development and local representative of the PRI, Enrique Jacobhighlighted that TMEX-Park, site where it would be installed Teslaoffers logistic connections with the United States market, as well as departures to the Pacific and the Atlantic.

The local deputy Daniel Sibaja, de Morena, he trusted that the authorities at all levels will endeavor to make this investment a reality. “If you see the comprehensive project, the best options are given by the State of Mexico,” he stressed.