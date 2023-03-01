The American manufacturer of electric cars Tesla will invest about 5 billion dollars (4.72 billion euros) in the construction of a huge factory in northern Mexico. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced this on Tuesday.

It concerns Tesla’s “largest factory in the world” in the city of Monterrey in the state of Nuevo Leon near the border with the United States. “It is a huge investment and a lot of jobs,” said Lopez Obrador, adding that Tesla would provide more details on Wednesday.

“I want to thank Elon Musk for being very respectful and very considerate. He understood how important it is to consider the problem of water shortage,” the left-wing nationalist president added, clarifying that he had spoken to the Tesla boss twice. “There is a first commitment, which is the use of recycled water throughout the entire electric car manufacturing process,” said Lopez Obrador.

"After 14 months of hard work, we have secured an investment of approximately $5 billion in Mexico to install the largest electric vehicle plant in the world," Undersecretary of State Martha Delgado said in a video posted to Twitter.

Economic engine

Located just over 200 kilometers from the border with the United States, Monterrey is one of the economic and industrial engines of Mexico, an OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) member state. The region suffered a severe drought last year. Local authorities rationed water distribution to the population in July.