Power outages could become a memory of the past, at least outside of Houston, thanks to a Tesla megabattery designed by Elon Musk, which will be connected to the same power grid that was on the verge of collapse in the February frost and could serve 20,000 homes.

This Tuesday it emerged that a Tesla subsidiary called Gambit Energy Storage LLC is building an energy storage project of more than 100 megawatts in Angleton, Texas, a city about 40 miles south of Houston.

What is interesting about this energy initiative is that this could be achieved without increasing the cost per watt of electricity.

The ‘trick’ would consist of recharge the giant Tesla battery only during the hours when electricity is cheapest. When demand and therefore prices increase and supply problems begin, the stored energy could then be distributed.

But it is not a project that is entangled in endless studies and logistical considerations. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) assured Bloomberg that the system will start operating the first days of June.

Weeks ago, when a winter storm hit Texas, it raged a power outage for several days that left millions of people without the service.

At the time, Musk mocked ERCOT, the nonprofit group that manages the flow of electrical power to more than 26 million customers. “It doesn’t deserve that R,” he wrote on Twitter, alluding to the Reliability of the name.

The “giant battery” would actually be a large installation, controlled and monitored remotely and without on-site personnel. It would be at a certain distance from the homes to which it provides service and hidden by vegetation so as not to affect the landscape.

Utility-scale batteries are necessary to store electricity produced by wind and solar energy, but they can also become lucrative opportunities.

By storing excess electricity when prices and demand are low, battery owners can sell it back to the grid when prices are high.

The project has a proposed commercial operation date of June 1.

Using batteries for this role avoids contentious permit battles for new transmission lines. What’s more, batteries can do useful things when the grid is not facing a power shortagea, which adds value relative to power-only cables.

Tesla has spent years expanding in the direction of residential energy technology. In March 2015, Musk revealed a home battery product, called Powerwall, with an eye-catching event at its design studio near Los Angeles, attended by dozens of executives from energy and utility companies.

A year later, Tesla acquired SolarCity, the solar panel installer founded by Musk and his cousins. Musk then announced a “sunroof” that has gone through several iterations without becoming a strong competitor in the market.

