Elon Musk wasn’t kidding when he changed his Twitter bio to “#bitcoin” days ago.
According to reports, Tesla invested 1.5 billion dollars in the cryptocurrency and will begin to accept it as a means of payment.
Following the announcement, the price of bitcoin rose 10 percent and reached a new record of 43,725.51 dollars this Monday at 13:00 GMT, before backing down slightly.
The main cryptocurrency in the world already has 50% growth so far this year.
News in development.
SL
.
Commenting on Clarín’s notes is exclusive for subscribers.
Clarion
To comment you must activate your account by clicking on the e-mail that we send you to the box
Didn’t find the email? Click here and we will send it to you again.