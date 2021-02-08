Elon Musk wasn’t kidding when he changed his Twitter bio to “#bitcoin” days ago.

According to reports, Tesla invested 1.5 billion dollars in the cryptocurrency and will begin to accept it as a means of payment.

Following the announcement, the price of bitcoin rose 10 percent and reached a new record of 43,725.51 dollars this Monday at 13:00 GMT, before backing down slightly.

The main cryptocurrency in the world already has 50% growth so far this year.

News in development.

SL