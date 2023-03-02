Everything is ready for the Tesla Investor Day 2023D-Day or T-Day if we want for the brand led by Elon Musk that on March 1st from 10.00 pm began to unveil the masterplan 3, the program that will project the Palo Alto brand into the future, not only from the point of view of mobility but also from that of all activities related to the American brand. To follow the Tesla Investor Day live, you can click on the video below, with the official channel of the company led by the South African billionaire which will broadcast the entire event.

What to expect

Elon Musk has announced that, on the occasion of the first Investor Day of the US manufacturer to be held in attendance on March 1st at the Gigafactory in Austin, the Master Plan 3what the South African manager himself defines “the path to a fully sustainable energy future for the Earth”. Scaling production and improving Tesla’s offering should be two of the focus of this plan.

The new models

However, news on the next generation of Tesla vehicles is also expected, in particular relating to the next platform that could halve the cost of production for the US manufacturer. But that’s not all: Musk could in fact state a few more details regarding the distribution of capital, the company’s long-term expansion plans, the construction of new production plants, and much more. It will be important for Tesla to be able to complete what is “promised” in this Master Plan 3, considering that with number 2 presented in 2016 not everything has been completed: just think that at the time Musk had announced that the company would expand its range in all the main segments and would have achieved “true” autonomous driving. Results referred to today still no trace if not minimally: just think of how far behind Tesla is in the entry-level compact segment and how much is missing before the autonomous guide imagined by Musk, the one in which “people can safely sleep during their daily commute”, come true.

The expected Cybertruck

Speaking of expanding the range, it cannot be excluded that on the occasion of Master Plan 3, the CEO of Tesla discloses some more details relating to the progress of the Cybertrucks: recently a prototype of the US manufacturer’s next electric pick-up was spotted in the test phase wearing a design very close to the final one, therefore it cannot be excluded that after an infinite series of postponements the moment of the Cybertruck may have arrived.