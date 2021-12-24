The American road safety agency, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, investigates Passenger Play, a function that allows you to play video games even when the car is in motion
580,000 Tesla vehicles, including Model 3, S, X and Y from 2017 to 2022, end up under the US agency’s lens. it can distract the driver and increase the risk of an accident. “The agency then confirmed that the ability to activate games even when driving was introduced in an update last December 2020. Previously, in fact, it was possible to enable Passenger Play only when the vehicle was in Park mode. Nhtsa specified that the decision to open the investigation is due to the fact that “Tesla’s play features are also visible from the driver’s seat and can be activated while driving the vehicle. . In fact, currently there would be a block that can be easily bypassed by the driver: to activate the Passenger Play function, simply declare that you are the passenger and not the driver.
The US agency said distracted driving accounts for a significant number of road deaths in the United States; 3,142 in 2019 alone. Safety advocates pointed out that official figures underestimate the problem because not all drivers involved in accidents admit to being distracted by an electronic device. On November 29, Mercedes recalled a total of 227 vehicles, including the S580, EQS450 MY2022, EQS580 and S500 because the vehicle’s infotainment systems could allow the activation of the TV and internet navigation while driving, causing distraction for the driver. “.
December 24, 2021 (change December 24, 2021 | 13:40)
