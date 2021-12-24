The American road safety agency, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (Nhtsa), has opened a new investigation against Tesla. This time it is the multimedia system present on the cars of the American house that ends up under investigation which, through the Passenger Play function, would allow you to activate video games even when driving.

The investigation of the Nhtsa

580,000 Tesla vehicles, including Model 3, S, X and Y from 2017 to 2022, end up under the US agency’s lens. it can distract the driver and increase the risk of an accident. “The agency then confirmed that the ability to activate games even when driving was introduced in an update last December 2020. Previously, in fact, it was possible to enable Passenger Play only when the vehicle was in Park mode. Nhtsa specified that the decision to open the investigation is due to the fact that “Tesla’s play features are also visible from the driver’s seat and can be activated while driving the vehicle. . In fact, currently there would be a block that can be easily bypassed by the driver: to activate the Passenger Play function, simply declare that you are the passenger and not the driver.