Tesla’s willingness to debut on the Indian market has never waned. Indeed, it seems that in recent weeks the interest of the car manufacturer led by Elon Musk in the Asian country is increased dramatically: This is demonstrated by the fact that in recent days two senior Tesla executives discussed the company’s plans to enter India with agency officials Invest India, effectively the country’s investment promotion arm.

The protagonists

According to reports from Reuters, these two senior executives they would be the senior executive for public policy and business development, Rohan Patel, and one of the vice presidents for supply chain, Roshan Thomas. The face to face involved the CEO of Invest IndiaNivruti Rai, a former Intel executive, who held a series of talks with Tesla executives during a meeting last Thursday.

New discussions planned

It is not clear what the agenda of these meetings was, but what seems certain is that in the next few days Tesla’s representatives should also discuss the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyalwith discussions expected to focus on building an EV supply chain and allocating land for a factory.

Low-cost electricity

We know in this sense that many Indian states are eager to convince Tesla to create their first company Gigafactory in the country, even if at the moment the automaker seems to be focused only on discussing its proposal with the federal government in New Delhi . Tesla’s idea has already been outlined: to build a factory in India that produces a low-cost electric vehicle for about $24,000around 25% cheaper than the brand’s current entry model, and that it is aimed at both the Indian market and for export.