Let’s go back to talking about Tesla and India. Because in recent days the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the protagonist of a state visit to the USA: the right opportunity to discuss with Elon Musk of the future of the US manufacturer in the Asian country, after the rumors that spoke of an agreement for the construction of a Tesla production base in India had regained credibility in recent weeks.

Ready to land in India

According to reports from Reuters, after this latest meeting Musk would have reported that Modi would be pushing Tesla to carry out a significant investment in India, adding that such an announcement is expected soon. And in fact, even Musk himself admitted that he is confident in the presence of Tesla in the Asian country: “Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investments locally, which we intend to do. I am confident that Tesla will be in India, e it will do so as soon as humanly possible“.

Not just Tesla

Solar energy, stationary batteries, electric vehicles: these are all elements which, according to Musk himself, make India a country with strong potential for a sustainable energy future. In this sense, the ambitions of the South African manager do not pass only through Tesla: Musk has made it known that he also has another hope, namely that of being able to bring the Starlink satellite Internet service of SpaceX in India.

Also new for Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX then, but not only. Because the protagonist of the events in India is also Twitter, of which Musk is the CEO: in recent days, in fact, the co-founder of the bird’s social network, Jack Dorsey, accused the Asian country of having threatened to close the platform for not complying with the content removal orders during a 2020-2021 protest. A discussion that Musk also returned to, admitting: “Twitter has no choice but to obey local governments. If we do not comply with local government laws, we will be forced to close…”.