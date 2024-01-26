Around 200,000 Tesla models Model S, Model X and Model Y were subject to a major recall in the United States after the NHTSA reported a software malfunction that would in some cases lead to a limitation of drivers' visibility while driving. reverse gear. A purely “figurative” reminder, given that the American giant will be able to remedy the problem through a remote OTA update.

OTA update

The recall comes less than two months after Tesla itself recalled nearly all of its vehicles in the United States to install new protections in its advanced driver assistance system Autopilot, which has always been at the center of legal disputes linked to more or less fatal accidents caused by the incorrect functioning of the latter. The new problem mentioned above, Reuters reports, could reduce the driver's visibility and increase the risk of accident. All Tesla electric cars subject to this recall concern 2023 models, the US brand specifies.