Tesla continues to work on expanding its Gigafactory in Berlin. The latest move attempted by the US manufacturer is to explore the surrounding land in search of new sources of water that can feed the structure: during a meeting of the municipal council last week, a representative of the electric car manufacturer par excellence did know that the company will be willing to pay a certain amount of money to proceed independently with the operations of explorationaiming to update the decades-old public database of groundwater sources.

“We have nothing against it”the words reported by Reuters by Arne Christiani, mayor of Grunheide, emphasizing on the occasion of the above meeting how it is unusual that a private company carries out tests that are normally carried out by local authorities. In any case, it seems that to date Tesla has not yet submitted an official application on the matter: a spokesman for the local Ministry of the Environment claims it, adding that even if Tesla were to find new sources of water, it would still have to request a license to use them. As expected, some local politicians and environmental groups have risen, attacking the company led by Elon Musk for wanting to create a precedent for private companies intending to take care of public data. “We know Tesla, he always does what he wants and will do the same with the water he finds”said for example Michael Ganschow, head of the local environmental organization Gruene Liga.

We’ll see which ones reactions this decision by Tesla will unleash the automotive landscape. As Reuters rightly pointed out, the US automaker won the admiration of some and the scorn of others for breaking convention in Germany from the outset, when it agreed to pay up front to build its plant. before all licenses were obtaineda move that is not only illegal but also contrary to respect for the environment and the landscape.