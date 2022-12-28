From the death of the electric car to the electric car of death, the step is short. And indeed it has already been completed: it bears the signature of Derks Uitvaartmobiliteit, a Dutch company that has converted a Tesla Model 3 into a perfect (and disturbing) hearse ideal for those who want to support a zero-emission funeral. It has been renamed Tesla Hearse 3 and is available to order in some European markets: among its main features the elongated body, a large illuminated area for the coffin and practical storage compartments, and a range of 375 kilometers stand out.

The same Dutch company that created this project has made it known that, as in most cases of converting a car into a hearse, many cuts and a conspicuous lengthening of the wheelbase were necessary: ​​the result translated into an overall length of 5.56 m, that is 866 mm longer than the standard Model 3. From the latter, the Tesla Hearse 3 inherited only the front end, front doors, mirror caps, light units and bumpers. However, all other elements have been modified and optimized according to the function of the new vehicle: the roof, for example, has been extended aerodynamically, transforming the electric sedan into a huge station wagon with huge glass surfaces and a customized tailgate. The rear doors also disappear, replaced by two “mini” goalkeepers extras that provide access to extra storage compartments.

Some changes have also been made to the interior, while under the engine aspect the Tesla Hearse 3 has inherited the configuration of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which means that it is equipped with a rear-mounted electric motor capable of delivering 306 HP and combined with a 53 kWh floor-mounted battery . While the original electric sedan has a claimed range of 300 miles, the hearse version’s extra weight and worsened aerodynamics result in lower range estimates. of about 375 km.