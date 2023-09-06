The first thing we looked at with the new Tesla Model 3 was of course the new face. Or yes, mainly the headlights. Inside there is also something striking changed, and we are not talking about the mood lighting or the ventilated seats. When removing the stems behind the wheel, Tesla added something.

One of the levers behind the steering wheel was there to select the gear. By that we mean forward, neutral or reverse. The intention is that you now select the gear via the side of the touchscreen by swiping up or down. But what if the screen breaks? Then you have to have a plan B, which is why Tesla has added another set of buttons.

With the new Model 3, Tesla places the buttons in a cool location: against the roof. This way it feels like you are performing a preflight check before you leave by car. This is probably not possible with the Model S and Model X because the windshield extends all the way through. Above your head you will also find the button for the hazard lights in the Model 3 – better known to parcel deliverers as the park anywhere button.

In Model S and Model X, you must also select gear by swiping the side of the screen. In case of emergency, there are also buttons under the wireless charger. These only light up when you tap them, so you usually don’t see them. Perhaps many owners do not even know they are there. So you don’t necessarily have to use the touchscreen.