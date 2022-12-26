As reported by the Reuters Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday. The agency refers to an internal memo and to two people familiar with the matter. In reality this is not a “surprise” move since the American car manufacturer had already foreseen a stop in production, scheduled for the end of December. In this specific case, evidently Tesla has decided to anticipate what was previously planned.

stop production

According to sources, the US automaker canceled the morning shift and told all workers at its Chinese manufacturing hub that they could start their rest. The company did not provide a reason for the stop. At the beginning of the month always the Reuters reported that the electric car giant had planned to suspend Model Y production at the plant from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. The suspension comes amid a complex backdrop of rising infections after China eased its “zero-Covid” policy earlier this month. Beijing’s rather sudden decision was welcomed by businesses and the public, but severely disrupted commercial operations in the short term. One of the people named as funds of the Reuters said workers at Tesla and its suppliers fell ill as part of this surge, straining operations over the past week. The Shanghai plant in the last week would have concentrated on the production of models for export. A Tesla China media representative did not respond to a request for comment.