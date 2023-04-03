Tesla has disclosed commercial results for the first quarter of 2023, showing new growth in the first three months of the year compared to what was recorded in Q4 of 2022. While further raising the bar of registrations, the automaker led by Elon Musk has not had a sales boom, especially after the cut in price lists which generated a price war and criticism from some brands in the car sector.

Tesla, a growing quarter

As stated by ReutersTesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first three months of this year, up 4% from the previous quarter. The growth if compared with the same period of 2022 however shows a significant leap forward from the point of view of registrations, with a +36%. Earlier this year Elon Musk had made important statements regarding Tesla’s sales targets for 2023, with the desire to reach 2 million cars delivered which would mean a 52% increase compared to 2022. Meanwhile, investors are looking closely at the results obtained by the Palo Alto, waiting to understand if the cut in the price lists made by the brand also in Europe can lead to this exponential growth without however going to erode the margins.