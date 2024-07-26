“Trump said he will impose heavy tariffs on vehicles produced in Mexico, so there is no point in investing in Mexico”. With these words, Elon Musk justified Tesla’s decision in recent days not to proceed with its plans to build a new Gigafactory in Mexico: the investment in a new factory in the country will now only come after the US presidential electionand will be influenced by whoever comes out on top. A thesis that, however, does not convince everyone, and the reference is also to those directly interested in the operation.

Tesla Gigafactory in Mexico

This is Claudia’s case Sheinbauerpresident-elect of Mexico and former mayor of Mexico City, who said she was convinced that there were other reasons that led Tesla to reevaluate its investment in the country. First of all, because it is difficult to think about imposing heavy duties on vehicles produced in Mexico today: it would be a increase in the cost of vehicles for the neighboring country, according to Sheinbaum.

Doubts arise

For this reason, the first Mexican citizen expressed her doubts about the real reasons that pushed Elon Musk’s company to take time regarding the new Gigafactory. “We need to analyze the Tesla issue in Mexico, because in reality, from when the announcement was made until today, there hasn’t been much progress – his words reported by Ansa – We need to know what the real reasons are: the elections and what Trump mentioned in his campaign for president or, perhaps, other particular circumstances of Tesla.”