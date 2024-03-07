There is no good news for Tesla from Germany. The US car manufacturer will in fact be forced to confirm the suspension of production for at least another ten days at its Gigafactory on the outskirts of Berlin: word from a Tesla spokesperson, who told Reuters that the stop to on-site operations will continue until at least March 17th. “The plant is expected to remain without electricity until the end of next week“he has declared.

The damage is being counted

Not a harmless disruption for Tesla: the Elon Musk-led automaker's own estimates claim it will cause losses amounting to hundreds of millions of euros, with 1,000 vehicles left unfinished on Tuesday alone. E.DIS, a unit of network operator E.ON, said it was working on a temporary repair of the damaged pylon that caused production to stop: to date definitive timing has not been communicated, although the company's hope is to be able to restore energy supplies to the site as soon as possible.

Arson

Let's quickly review what happened. On the morning of March 5th, a fire occurred which affected a trellis in the Gossen-Neu Zitta area and which had compromised the electricity supply throughout the area, thus also involving Tesla's German Gigafactory. Later even the bomb squad they had intervened on the spot, after signs with the writing had been found “Ordnance buried here”.

Musk's reaction

Malicious intent was immediately suspected, confirmed a few hours later by the claim of responsibility for the attack by a German ultra-left group. “These either are the stupidest eco-terrorists on Earth or they are puppets of those who do not have good environmental goals – Tesla number one, Elon Musk, wrote on X – Stop the production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehiclesit's extremely stupid.”