GRÜNHEIDE (dpa-AFX) – The US electric car manufacturer Tesla has received a five-day longer period from Brandenburg for the required security deposit of 100 million euros to continue building the factory in Grünheide near Berlin. A fundamental agreement had been reached between the approval authority and Tesla Germany, the Ministry of the Environment announced on Friday evening. “The confirmation from the Tesla parent company is still pending. The Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) had previously reported on the deadline.

The environmental approval for the entire construction is missing so far, which is why Tesla is building through early approval. The 100 million euros are necessary as security for possible dismantling costs. In December, the company had not deposited the performance by the December 17 deadline. Therefore, the work was initially suspended, but then, according to the ministry, Brandenburg agreed with Tesla on a longer period until January 15. In a letter of comfort, Tesla guaranteed the country security for all early approval of construction work.

The electric car manufacturer wants to start production in Grünheide in Brandenburg in July 2021. However, conservationists and residents fear negative consequences of the settlement./vr/DP/he