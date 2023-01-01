Tesla’s Full Self Driving autonomous driving system begins to mesh. In fact, its diffusion has increased dramatically during 2022: in North America we have reached 285,000 electric of the US company equipped with the FSD system, a big step forward considering that a year ago there were just 60,000 and starting from the third quarter of this year 160,000. In any case, a slow and gradual growth if one considers that at this point the forecasts they spoke of 1 million electric Teslas equipped with this technological solution.

The rapid diffusion of the FSD system adds up to the many achievements achieved by Tesla during 2022 which has just ended: the increase in production at the Gigafactories in Texas and in Berlin, the installation of 500,000 solar panels and solar roofs, the new production record of the 4680 battery cells to power more than 1,000 electric cars in one week. So much satisfaction for Elon Musk and his collaborators, who if more self-driving electric cars in circulation will undoubtedly mean more controversial cases of complaints, reports and, potentially, accidents. But it will also mean more data collected on the road and as a result faster and more efficiently in updating the system and above all the software, an aspect that should not be underestimated especially if we consider how many complaints and controversies have been poured against Tesla for the questionable functioning of the Autopilot system.

In the end, the coveted goal of 1 million Tesla with FSD system will be reached, estimates in hand, not before the middle of this year. At the moment, the growth trend of the diffusion of this autonomous driving system is 78%: if it remains so, Tesla has all the credentials to reach the goal in the new times mentioned above. What is certain is that, regardless of when this happens, the US manufacturer will have a number of problems of no small importance to resolve related to FSD technology.