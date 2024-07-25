Chihuahua, Chih.- The announcement made by Tesla regarding the suspension of investment in Nuevo León until the elections in the United States are over does not represent any impact on the industry in Chihuahua, according to the president of Index, René Espinosa. He added that so far there are no projects that are conditioned on the results of the elections in the American Union in the case of the entity.

He explained that the industry in Chihuahua is very consolidated, so political issues have not had an impact on the projections. “It should be noted that in the case of Chihuahua, a large part of the industry is aerospace, which is more global than the automotive industry, and the United States is not even the main investor in the sector, since France is the country that stands out in this area,” he said.

Regarding doubts about whether companies in Chihuahua could have any repercussions from Tesla’s announcement, he pointed out that several of the companies are already suppliers of Tesla, so they will continue to be so, without affecting where the products are manufactured. “For example, car screens are manufactured in companies in the state,” he said.

He said that this is news that, although it has a media impact, it does not have any repercussions for Chihuahua.