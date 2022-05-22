Sustainability is the watchword with which Tesla introduced itself to the world of electric cars, but with the passage of time not everyone still seems to be convinced of the green approach of the US manufacturer. It is definitely no longer sustainable second Standard & Poorswhich downgraded the company led by Elon Musk and even ended up excluding it from the 500 best companies according to the ESG index, which also takes into account social and governance aspects as well as environmental ones.

“Exxon is in the top ten in the world for environment, social and governance for the S&P 500, while Tesla is not on the list – Musk thundered on his official Twitter profile – ESG is one fraud. He was armed by the false warriors of social justice ”. The reaction from Tesla’s CEO did not go unnoticed by the woman leading Standard & Poors’ ESG ratings, Margaret Dorn, who promptly responded to the South African manager’s allegations: “While Tesla does its part to get gasoline-powered cars off the streets, society lagged behind compared to rivals on the basis of broader ESG parameters “. As highlighted by Il Fatto Quotidiano, among the reasons for Tesla’s downgrade there are also wages, which are on average lower than the sector average, while overtime is practically the norm.