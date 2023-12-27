Traveling towards a new record quarter Tesla, despite this it is not expected to reach the ambitious internally set target of 2 million electric cars sold throughout the year. The relaunch strategy implemented by the US giant he hit the mark: Elon Musk's company responded to the slowdown in deliveries by cutting the sales prices of all four of its models globally, focusing mainly on China, the market in which it suffered the most due to the growth of local brands such as BYD.

Towards a new record

“The fourth quarter is typically the strongest of the year in terms of deliveries for Tesla, and we expect that to be the case again this year,” said Garrett Nelson, senior analyst at CFRA Research. If the estimates are confirmed, Tesla will close the current year with approximately 1.82 million of electric cars registered worldwide, up 37% compared to 2022. And a quarter of all these sales, Reuters reports, should take place in the fourth quarter of the year, around 473,000 to be more precise.

Target 2 million EVs

It was Elon Musk himself who at the beginning of the year spoke of the goal of 2 million electric cars delivered globally throughout the year, a target so ambitious How much unattainable as things currently stand: the slowdown in demand for electric cars and the increase in financing costs have proven themselves two insurmountable obstacles even for a power like Tesla, which still brought home a great result.

Uncertainties for 2024

However, it is not certain that the script will be repeated in the same way next year: Jairam Nathan, analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets, reported that he had reduced its estimate for Tesla deliveries next year to 2.04 million from 2.14 million, and said it is forecasting a 4% drop in average revenue per car. There are several factors, but one above all is represented by the fact that next year Tesla will have to deal with the loss of federal tax credits for some of its cars in the United States and Germany, as well as with the increase in raw material costs.