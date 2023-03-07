The Gigafactory Mexico project

On the occasion of Tesla’s Investor Day 2023 which was held just a few days ago, CEO Elon Musk announced the imminent construction of a new Gigafactory in Monterrey, Mexico, more precisely in Nuevo León, about 240 kilometers from the border with Texas. Right here, in the third Tesla factory built outside the United States (the others are located in Shanghai, China, and on the outskirts of Berlin, Germany), the new low-cost electricity from 25,000 dollars of the US brand. Less than a week later, new details have emerged regarding this project, renamed “Gigafactory Mexico”.

Electric firsts next year

According to reports from Reuters, Tesla could start producing its first electric cars in Mexico next year: currently the US manufacturer seems to be close to receiving the final permits which will allow the start of construction of the factory, as confirmed by the governor of Nuevo Leon Samuel Garcia who explained that once these permits have been obtained “The works will be able to begin, hopefully this month, in March”. The governor himself added that, according to him, by the end of next year, 2024, the first electric cars signed Tesla “Made in Mexico” will come off the production lines, words that the US manufacturer has currently refused to comment.

A signal to the rest of the world

In recent days, Mexican officials have said that the new Tesla Gigafactory in Monterrey will be the largest in the world for the production of electric vehicles, so much so that it will involve an investment of 5 billion dollars for the company led by Elon Musk. Garcia, highlighting how Tesla’s investment will act as a positive signal to attract not only the suppliers of the US company but also other potential investors, concluded: “The president, by empowering and supporting Tesla, sent a message to the world inviting it to invest in Mexico.”