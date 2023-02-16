By Samrhitha A and Akash Sriram

Feb 16 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc has laid off dozens of workers from its Autopilot department at its Buffalo factory, a day after it launched a campaign by its employees to form a union, according to a complaint filed with a government agency. .

Earlier this week, automaker workers in New York said they would unionize with Workers United Upstate New York.

The union, in a lawsuit with the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), on Wednesday accused the world’s most valuable automaker of laying off some of its employees “in retaliation for union activity”.

The company has laid off more than 30 employees, the union said in the statement, adding that workers at the company also received an email with an updated policy prohibiting them from recording workplace meetings without permission from all participants.

“This policy violates federal labor law and also violates New York’s consent law to record conversations.”

Employees had asked the electric car maker to respect their right to organize a union and also demanded that the company sign the Fair Election Principles, which would prevent Tesla from threatening or retaliating against workers.

In the past, Chief Executive Elon Musk has openly voiced his opposition to unions and said in a 2018 tweet that employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union, prompting the NLRB to ask him to take down the post.