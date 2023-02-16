Tesla fires dozens of employees after attempt to create a Wash union

workers of Tesla denounced this Thursday, February 16, that the company began laying off employees hours after they started the paperwork to form a union at the plant that the manufacturer of luxury electric cars has in the US city of Buffalo, New York.

(We recommend: Elon Musk jokingly names a dog the new president of Twitter)

Employees said on Twitter that “dozens of employees have been fired after the start of the union drive.” The group of workers added that the measure will not stop the process. “They want us to be scared but they have started a stampede. These layoffs are exactly why we need a union at Tesla,” they explained.

On Tuesday, a group of workers at the Buffalo Gigafactory 2 plant, where solar cells and other products are produced, and which also includes employees associated with the Autopilot driving assistance system, announced the start of a process to create a sindicate.

(Also: Video: Woman falls asleep while driving a Tesla car)

Gigafactory 2 employs about 800 people. The workers, grouped under the name Tesla Workers United, have the support of the Workers United unionwhich is also involved in unionization efforts for employees at Starbucks, Canada Goose and Lush Cosmetics, Workers United said the firing of up to 30 Gigafactory 2 workers is “retaliation” for the workers’ attempt to unionize.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk it has so far opposed all attempts to unionize and in 2018 threatened its workers with the loss of stock options if they formed a union.

EFE

More news at eltiempo.com