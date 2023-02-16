Friday, February 17, 2023
Tesla fires dozens of employees after attempt to create a Wash union

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World
0
Tesla fires dozens of employees after attempt to create a Wash union


Tesla

The robot will have the name 'Tesla bot'.

The robot will have the name ‘Tesla bot’.

The workers would have been fired minutes before the creation of the union began.

workers of Tesla denounced this Thursday, February 16, that the company began laying off employees hours after they started the paperwork to form a union at the plant that the manufacturer of luxury electric cars has in the US city of Buffalo, New York.

Employees said on Twitter that “dozens of employees have been fired after the start of the union drive.” The group of workers added that the measure will not stop the process. “They want us to be scared but they have started a stampede. These layoffs are exactly why we need a union at Tesla,” they explained.

On Tuesday, a group of workers at the Buffalo Gigafactory 2 plant, where solar cells and other products are produced, and which also includes employees associated with the Autopilot driving assistance system, announced the start of a process to create a sindicate.

Gigafactory 2 employs about 800 people. The workers, grouped under the name Tesla Workers United, have the support of the Workers United unionwhich is also involved in unionization efforts for employees at Starbucks, Canada Goose and Lush Cosmetics, Workers United said the firing of up to 30 Gigafactory 2 workers is “retaliation” for the workers’ attempt to unionize.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk it has so far opposed all attempts to unionize and in 2018 threatened its workers with the loss of stock options if they formed a union.

EFE

