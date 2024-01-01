The investigation published by Reuters which highlighted some of Tesla's behavior towards customers following suspension and steering problems, with the car company led by Elon Musk denying guaranteed assistance, did not leave the brand indifferent American who decided to respond to the accusations of the well-known news agency by defining the information disseminated as “incomplete and incorrect”.

Tesla's response

Tesla entrusted its defense to X, with a long post on the social network (owned by Elon Musk) in which he responded point by point to some of the critical issues highlighted: “Reuters has published an article that begins with an extremely misleading headline and is full of incomplete and blatantly incorrect information. This last bit vaguely and nonsensically suggests that there are thousands upon thousands of disgruntled Tesla customers. It doesn't make sense because it's not real: the reality is that Tesla's customer loyalty is among the best and highest in the industry.”

Elon Musk's brand position

The American car manufacturer then continued, going into more detail about the investigation and continuing to highlight how, in its opinion, the information was wrong; “Misleading headline: 'Tesla blamed drivers for failures of parts it has long known were faulty.' Fact (buried in the article): Tesla paid for most of the 120,000 vehicle repairs under warranty. Made up story: The customer's photo does not represent a failed component, but rather a post-crash component that was damaged in an attempt to reduce the negative effects of a collision. The customer was informed that Tesla was able to review the telemetry and realized that an accident had occurred for which the repair was not covered under warranty. Most, if not all, manufacturer warranties exclude damage caused by an accident because that is the point of insurance coverage.”

Attention to safety

The American car manufacturer then highlighted how the brand's control systems are among the most sophisticated in the world and how the author of the investigation misunderstood some details: “Tesla has the most advanced vehicle telemetry system that can identify emerging problems, determine their scope, and enable faster vehicle and service improvements than ever seen in the automotive industry. We intervene as soon as we spot a problem, something that should be celebrated as best-in-class and is often cited by our regulators as a major safety benefit – we read in X's long post – The author has confused a noise-related (non-safety-related) issue with a series of unrelated and disconnected service actions. Contrary to the article's claims based on faulty data, Tesla is upfront and transparent with our safety regulators around the world and any insinuation to the contrary is simply wrong.”

Tesla's goals

Tesla concluded its counterattack to the Tesla investigation by underlining the brand's commitment to safety and sustainability: “Using one customer's one-sided version of events as the universal experience of all customers paints a false and misleading picture of Tesla. In reality, for every angry customer, there are hundreds more who are thrilled with their Tesla and eager for repeat business. The numbers don't lie in terms of repeat sales and customer satisfaction. We are committed to making every customer a lifelong member of the Tesla family. While others may have their own agendas, our principles have remained the same since the beginning: to make the world's safest and most easily maintained cars, while accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy.”