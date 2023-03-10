A few weeks ago we told you about the fatal accident involving a Tesla, to be precise a Model S, which on the I-680 in California had crashed into a fire truck stopped diagonally in the middle of the roadway. Mortal accident? Yes, because the same driver of the Tesla in question had lost his life on the spot, while another person who was aboard the same car had been injured, as well as the four firefighters who had their seat belts on at the time of the crash and had been taken to hospital only as a precaution. Right from the start, the authorities had spoken of the causes of the impact still to be ascertained, but now it seems that the investigations have reached a more advanced stage.

Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles. Truck 1 was struck by a Tesla while blocking I-680 lanes from a previous accident. Driver pronounced dead on scene; passenger was extricated & transported to hospital. Four firefighters also transported for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/YCGn8We1bK — With Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 18, 2023

Tesla Autopilot, investigation open

As expected, the Autopilot automated driving system is always at the heart of the matter. The investigators are in fact convinced that this system could have been active at the time of the crash, which is why they decided to send a special team who can elaborate on the matter. In particular, it would have been the NHTSA to take this initiative: for some time the association that deals with safety on US roads has been investigating the effective functionality of the automated driving software developed by the US brand, Autopilot and FSD.

What the data says

Numbers in hand, to date at least 15 electric Tesla crashed into emergency vehicles while some automated driving system was active. For its part, Tesla has never hidden from its drivers that they always have to be ready to take control of the car when these software are running, given that we always talk about assisted and not completely autonomous driving. While Tesla himself supports the thesis according to which his systems “are safer than human beings”, complete with supporting data.