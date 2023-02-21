A Tesla Model S has become the protagonist of a mortal accident in the middle of the night on a California highway. The causes of the incident are not yet clear, what is certain is that it was 4 in the morning when the electric car of the US company crashed into an emergency vehicle stationary along the road. The question arises: the systems FSD Beta or Autopilot Were they active at the time of impact? Impossible to give an answer at least for now, given that the authorities have reported that they have to look into the matter.

Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles. Truck 1 was struck by a Tesla while blocking I-680 lanes from a previous accident. Driver pronounced dead on scene; passenger was extricated & transported to hospital. Four firefighters also transported for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/YCGn8We1bK — With Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 18, 2023

The balance of the accident speaks of one dead, or the driver of the Tesla, and one seriously injured, who was on board the US electric car at the time of the accident and who was extracted alive from the car after the crash. As for the firefighters aboard the truck hit by the Model S in question, they all managed to avoid the worst, leaving unharmed from the left. It is not yet clear whether the driver of the Tesla had used drugs or alcohol before driving and crashing into the fire truck: by the way, all four of them were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and were only taken to hospital as a precaution. As mentioned earlier, the investigation will now focus on the possible use of functions of autonomous or assisted driving on the Model S protagonist of the crime: the authorities are at work.