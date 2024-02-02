Tesla falls into the Oslo fjord

Two motorists ended up in the icy waters of the Oslo fjord, in the center of the Norwegian capital, aboard a Tesla, were rescued from a floating sauna: the police announced. “When the car went into the water, there were apparently two people inside,” Oslo police wrote on X as reported the Ansa. “They were saved by one floating sauna“, he added.

The video of the rescue, obtained yesterday by the news agency Afp and published today by the international media, shows the Tesla which sinks and the two motorists on the roof of the car, while the sauna floats with three people on board approaches the car which is now almost completely submerged and rescues the two unfortunates. Oslofjord has several floating saunas available for rental, some of which are motorized.

WATCH THE VIDEO

VIDEO | A Tesla with two passengers on board ends up in the Oslo fjord, saved by a floating sauna. The two motorists were unharmed. #HANDLE pic.twitter.com/oFEpOk2ZMu — ANSA Agency (@Agenzia_Ansa) February 2, 2024

“I went full throttle towards the people who were pulling themselves out of the passenger compartment of the car,” said the 'captain' of the floating sauna, Nicholay Nordahlto the newspaper Verdens Gang. “We arrived just as the car sank. With the help of two guests, we fished them out. They were able to warm up in the sauna,” she added.

According to a police officer quoted by the media, he writes the Ansa, the two motorists were unharmed. Police said they did not know why the Tesla ended up in the water, but the person behind the wheel explained to the newspaper that he thought the car was in parking mode on a dock at the edge of the fjord when he pressed the accelerator pedal. “Then she dove into the water,” she added: “It was a horrible feeling.” The Tesla was also recovered, but by a tow truck.