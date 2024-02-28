The Italian Government has started a dialogue with Tesla to bring the electric car brand led by Elon Musk in Italy. The State is looking around for car manufacturers who want to invest in our country and above all who decide to open new factories to bring the pace of the sector back to the glories of the past. And if on the one hand the Executive continues the tug of war with Stellantison the other hand he is active on various tables to find new interlocutors.

Tesla in addition to BYD

As for example BYD, the Chinese giant that is appearing in recent months on the European and Italian markets but not only. There would be at least two other Chinese brands and Tesla itself which after the wall on the possible expansion of the Gigafactory in Berlin would be on the hunt for another European site in order to continue its climb to the top of sales also in the Old Continent.

First talks with the government

To confirm the interest of the brand led by Elon Musk for Italy and a first dialogue already started with the American brand of electric cars was the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, during his speech at the hearing at the Chamber's Productive Activities Commission on the automotive sector: “We have long started discussions with car manufacturers in other countries, not only Eastern but also Western. You know that in Germany they rejected the expansion of the Tesla plant, we have also been talking to him for months.”

Hunting for Chinese brands

Urso then also spoke of an open discussion with three Chinese brandswho would have already been in Italy and who would have received a delegation from our country in recent months: “Last October a delegation was in China, after which 3 Chinese companies came to Italy to meet with our offices to evaluate the possibilities of our country and in some cases they also visited any production sites. They found a country welcoming and attractive with a productive ecosystem, overturning initial prejudices”.