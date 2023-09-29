The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission presented a demand accusing the automaker of mistreating African American employees at its factory in California. A federal agency filed a lawsuit Thursday that accuses tesla to discriminate against employees african americans who, he claims, were bombed with racist epithetsthey were given worse jobs than white workers and were fired when they complained.

The lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission argues that managers of tesla were aware of the discrimination and the verbal abuse, but they didn’t do enough to stop it. The organization stated that it presented the demand after trying unsuccessfully to reach an agreement with tesla to address the discrimination.

The demand is the last to accuse tesla of racism widespread at its factory in Fremont, California, near San Francisco. This year, a jury awarded approximately $3.2 million to a man Afro-American which accused the automaker of ignoring the racial abuse which he faced while working as a contractor in the factory.

A group of around 240 men and women african americans who have worked in tesla since 2016 has asked a judge to grant them class action status to pursue claims of racial discriminationwhich include being routinely treated as “slaves,” “you,” and much worse.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, now called the Department of Civil Rights, the state agency charged with enforcing anti-discrimination laws, has also sued teslaalleging, among other things, that the workers african americans are “severely underrepresented” in management positions.

“It’s telling that every government agency and worker advocate looking at this situation has the same reaction,” said Bryan Schwartz, an Oakland attorney representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. demand class action, in an email. “Harassment racist and the discrimination of tesla against workers african americans “They are horrible, illegal and must be addressed systematically and at a class level.”

The lawyers of tesla They did not respond to requests for comment.

In a 2022 statement in response to the demand from the California agency, tesla He said he “firmly opposes” all forms of discrimination. The company described that case as “a narrative woven” by the state agency and US law firms. plaintiffs.

The demand of the EEOC accuses tesla of violating federal law by “engaging and continuing to engage in discrimination against employees african americans at the Fremont factory by subjecting them to racial harassment severe or pervasive and by creating a hostile work environment because of your race.”

“The conduct racially “inappropriate behavior was frequent, continuous, inappropriate, unwanted, and occurred across all shifts, departments, and positions,” the lawsuit says.

The employees african americans were treated with a racial epithet daily, according to demand, which was filed by the commission’s San Francisco District Office. Graffiti was found racistsincluding swastikas and references to the Ku Klux Klan, on desks and bathrooms, elevators and even on cars coming off the assembly line, the complaint says.

According to the lawsuit, the managers of tesla They witnessed the behavior and did not stop it. Employees who complained were punished with unpleasant assignments or fired, the lawsuit says.

An employee Afro-American He said he was disciplined for playing music after complaining about mistreatment. Elon Musk, the CEO of teslahas said that employees of tesla to play music on the assembly line and described the company as a “fun” workplace.

The demand of the commission asks the federal court in Oakland to order tesla to stop discriminating and retaliating against workers african americans, and compensate employees who have been mistreated. The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages.

Via: The New York Times

Editor’s note: How awful! In itself it must be a nightmare to work for Musk, even worse under these conditions.