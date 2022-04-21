Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s attempts to buy Twitter have sparked concerns from analysts over the past few days: Would he still have enough focus on running Tesla, and not let the company suffer from his other hobbies?

The quarterly figures presented by the American electric car maker on Wednesday will provide some reassurance for the time being: record results show that Tesla is still growing strongly – although the prospects for the near future, as in the entire industry, are uncertain.

Tesla beat expectations broadly. The company had a turnover of more than 18 billion dollars (16.6 billion euros), more than 80 percent more than in the first quarter of 2021. It produced approximately 300,000 cars, more or less equal to the last quarter of 2021. was $3.7 billion – some 700 million from sales of ‘green’ credits to other car brands that sell less electric cars.

Not immune to trouble

When the US stock market opened, the price immediately shot up about 10 percent. Tesla is worth more than $1 trillion on the stock market. Tesla is still the largest producer of electric cars, despite a catching up battle from concerns such as Volkswagen. Tesla impressed by dealing well with the chip shortage. Because Tesla is part software company, developers were able to quickly rewrite software to equip cars with different chips.

At the same time, the presentation of the figures showed that Tesla is not immune to the problems in the global economy. The company says it is indeed suffering from the chip shortage. The factory in Shanghai was also closed for a few days in the first quarter due to corona measures. On some models, customers will have to wait until next year and prices have been increased. Tesla does not yet foresee normalization of production chains. Nevertheless, Musk was very optimistic about the future – a well-known tendency of his, which leads to predictions that do not always correspond to reality. Musk expects to deliver more than 1.5 million cars by 2022, partly because two new factories have to get up to speed this year: in Texas and in Berlin. In 2021, the company produced about one million cars.

Musk made other promises on Thursday. According to him, the company wants to bring a robo-taxi on the market in 2024 – without a steering wheel. Musk thus added a new type of car to an already quite extensive list of models that Tesla has announced, but has not yet taken into production, such as a truck and the so-called ‘cyber truck’. According to Tesla itself, this is because the company has decided to focus mainly on the existing models, in order to increase production as quickly as possible.

Incidentally, Musk, the richest person on earth, stepped up his rhetoric about a Twitter takeover. A day after the presentation of Tesla’s figures, documents he had submitted to the stock market regulator showed that he had $46.5 billion ready. Musk is said to be considering whether he wants to make a hostile takeover attempt.