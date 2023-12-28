A robot attacked a Tesla engineer two years ago, injuring him in Austin's Giga Texas, a huge factory where Elon Musk's company aims to build an electric car costing less than $25,000. The incident, reported by the technology news agency The Information and covered by various media, opens up disturbing scenarios and sounds like a warning about what the future could look like with the growing use of robots in industrial production. At Giga Texas the worker had started work on three robots in 2021, but did not notice that only two had been turned off, The Information reported, citing two unnamed witnesses.

The third robot continued moving and “pinned the engineer against a surface, pushing its claws into his body and drawing blood from his back and arm,” the newspaper said. Only after another worker pressed the emergency stop button did the victim manage to free himself from the robot's grip.

Elon Musk himself interprets what happened and comments on X: «An injury from two years ago, due to a simple industrial robotic arm found in all factories».

The engineer's injury is described as “laceration, cut”, but Tesla also recalls that the employee did not need any days of absence from work. Even if the problem of safety management arises, given that the Giga Texas plant has a higher injury rate than the industry average: one worker in 26, compared to one worker in 38 in other major US automotive factories.