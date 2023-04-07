Tesla uses cameras in its cars. They not only serve the driver assistance systems, but also film the interior of the vehicle. It now appears that Tesla employees have repeatedly abused private recordings of customers.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters based on interviews with nine former employees who anonymously opened a booklet. They said that between 2019 and 2022, several Tesla employees privately exchanged photos and videos of customers’ cars through an internal messaging system.

Naked man

Some footage showed Tesla customers in embarrassing situations. A former employee described a video showing a completely naked man approaching a vehicle. Tesla employees are also said to have sent each other accident recordings, including a video from 2021 in which a Tesla allegedly rams into a child on a bicycle at high speed.

Watching private property in garages

The video spread "like wildfire" through private chats at a Tesla office in San Mateo, California, according to a former employee. "We could look into people's garages and look at their private property," said one of the former employees. "Suppose a Tesla customer had something in his garage that stood out, then things like that were forwarded.

Musk himself also spied

Elon Musk himself was also a victim. A car submarine from the James Bond movie The spy who loved me (1977), which quickly attracted attention, was in the garage of none other than the Tesla boss. He had bought the collector’s item. Employees of his company are said to have discovered the film car in recordings of a Tesla and sent the photos to each other.

No comment

Seven former employees said that they could even see exactly where the videos had been recorded in their computer program. So far, Tesla has assured all customers that the “camera recordings will remain anonymous and will not be linked to you or your vehicle.” Neither Tesla nor Musk has so far commented on Reuters’ report.