SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Workers at Tesla’s Shanghai factory took to social media to appeal to Elon Musk and the Chinese public after being told over the weekend of cuts to their performance bonuses, according to online publications and employees who spoke. with Reuters.

In several publications, they said they believed the cuts were linked to a fatal accident earlier this year at the factory, the largest in the brand’s world, and criticized the automaker.

The situation marks a rare outburst of discontent at Tesla’s Shanghai factory, whose workers Musk praised last year for “working until 3am” to keep operations running during the city’s two-month lockdown.

Posts started appearing on forums such as Baidu Tieba late last week. Some took to Twitter, owned by Musk and blocked in China, to write to the billionaire, his mother Maye Musk and Tesla.

“Please pay attention to the performance (bonus) of frontline workers at Tesla’s Shanghai factory being arbitrarily deducted,” said a person with the handle @AFeiywu on Twitter in a message directed at Elon Musk and the Tesla unit in Asia.

Several publications claimed that workers at the plant were being unfairly penalized for an incident this year at the factory in February where a worker died.

According to a report published by the Pudong local government on April 12, there was a mechanical accident at the welding shop at Tesla’s Shanghai factory on February 4 that killed a worker.

The local government investigation concluded that an oversight in Tesla’s safety management indirectly contributed to the accident and said the deceased worker was directly responsible.

Tesla and Elon Musk did not comment on the matter.

The billionaire’s mother, Maye Musk, is a model who has attracted a following in China. She recently completed a two-week tour of the country, during which she visited the Shanghai factory and promoted her memoir.

Some workers said on social media that their quarterly bonuses had been reduced by around 2,000 yuan ($291.19).

Base wages at the Shanghai factory start at around 5,340 yuan a month, with additional income in some cases for overtime, shifts and annual and quarterly bonuses.

Before taxes, workers can earn around 110,000 to 120,000 yuan a year, including bonuses and overtime pay, according to a recruitment message on the official Wechat account of Lingang Group, which provides hiring services for companies in China. region. This level of compensation is in line with other international and Chinese manufacturers in the region.

Aidan Chau, a researcher at the Hong Kong-based China Labor Bulletin, said it was not uncommon for companies to penalize employees after an accident at work, but that usually the cut was on a safety-related bonus.

“Discounting the performance bonus, which must be related to the worker’s income and has nothing to do with job security, is even more unfair,” said Chau.

(By Zhang Yan, Zhuzhu Cui and Brenda Goh)