Your brand new car can also show rust after just one day, but this is often limited to the brake discs. Unfortunately, with the Tesla Cybertruck, it does not go away after heavy braking. Last week, several reports appeared that the stainless steel body of the new Tesla was already starting to show traces of rust. An engineer from the brand now explains how it works.

The Tesla employee hangs up X explains that the rust spots are no larger than pinheads, indicating that the reports about rust formation are somewhat exaggerated. He also explains that it is not actually the Tesla itself that is rusting, but external pollution. Small pieces of iron on the paint can rust, making the Cybertruck look like it is rusting.

Where does the iron come from?

The small pieces of metal could have ended up on the Tesla at the factory, or during transport by train. Anyone who parks their car close to the track will recognize this problem and will also regularly have rust spots on the car. Prorail also calls this form of flash rust 'rail rust'. You can remove the flash rust with a product such as IronX.

According to the engineer, the solution for the rusting Cybertruck is very simple. He recommends using the cleaning agent 'Bar Keepers Friend' or 'Citrisurf77' to clean the paint. For stubborn spots, you can take a piece of blue Scotch Brite, which will prevent scratches on the stainless steel body of the Tesla Cybertruck.