Tesla, Elon Musk wants 25% before turning it into an “Ai company”

Elon Musk wants to increase his degree of control over Tesla before transforming his car company into a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as, as already happens, in electric vehicles. The battery-powered car tycoon said he would be uncomfortable without it to own at least 25% of the company's voting rights, almost double its current stake. This is reported by Mf. Musk is currently T's largest single shareholderesla with approximately 13% of the company. However, in response to a post on his social media,on AI outside the electric vehicle sector.



This is probably due to Musk's fear of being limited with a stake of less than 15%., the current percentage it holds. Musk previously owned a larger stake in Tesla, but reduced it to his current stake after selling billions of dollars of stock in 2022, in part to finance his purchase of Twitter, later rebranded as X, for $44 billion. dollars. In another post on impossible from the period after Tesla's IPO. But what is Tesla doing in the field of AI and robotics?

The American company is developing the Optimus robot and recently published a video showing improvements made to the humanoid prototype. Tesla is also investing more than $1 billion in Project Dojo, a supercomputer that will train the machine learning models behind the company's self-driving systems. Analysts believe this project could add up to $500 billion to Tesla's value. During the 2021 Tesla AI Day, Musk had declared his intention to demonstrate that the company is more than just an electric car maker, but can also be a “leader in real-world AI.”

