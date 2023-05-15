In the past few hours, a meeting took place at the Elysee Palace in Paris between the mayor of France Emmanuel Macron and the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk. Many i themes of which they debated, starting from the attractiveness of France for investments to the progress of the transalpine country in the field of electric vehicles and energy, passing through digital regulation and the European Union’s response to the IRA, the measure adopted by the United States to stimulate domestic production.

Projects in progress

“We have so many things to do together”, Macron tweeted at the end of the meeting, confirming a positive conversation he had with the South African manager. We recall that in the last five years the mayor of France has always invited i best CEOs in Versailles with the aim of securing billions of foreign investments, and the presence of Elon Musk in this sense certainly could not be missing.

New Gigafactory?

That Tesla plans to make a new one European Gigafactory right in France? Difficult, at least for now. As Autonews recalls, in the past the government led by Macron had tried more than once to convince Elon Musk to build a new factory within the national borders, but the choice of the US builder had fallen on Germany. Who knows if sooner or later Tesla will intend to expand its European production capacity, and in this sense who knows if France will be one of the thoughts of Musk and his associates.

It takes time

“All investments that are made today are the result of months or even years of negotiations”, declared the French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, confirming in fact that it will still take some time before the French government and Tesla can find an agreement for some type of investment. Meanwhile, the French government is enjoying the 5.2 billion euro project that a Taiwanese battery manufacturerProLogium, will launch in the northern port city of Dunkirk, the largest investment France has planned in electric cars and batteries.