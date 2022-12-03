The wait-and-see Tesla electric truck “Semi” is ready to go into service. It is a top-level truck made up of a tractor and trailer, with a 1,000 Voltsautonomy of almost 800km and fast charge up to 1 MW into direct current. The first company to integrate this innovative futuristic truck into its fleet is the American company Pepsi Co. Frito-Lay. It is a truck classified in Class 8, “Heavy duty” with the weight of the tractor alone exceeding 15,000 kg.

Tesla electric truck features

The Tesla electric truck “Seeds”, the first truck produced by the Californian company, driven by 4 independent engines from 740 kW (1,000 hp), is designed to have arange of 800km and with a consumption of less than 1.2 kWh/km.

Tesla Semi powertrain with 4 independent electric motors

The powertrain is powered by massive battery packs that have a capacity of 878 kWhi.e. like those of 11 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, for a total weight of the batteries that reaches about 40 quintals. In the cockpit the driver sits in the center of the dashboardwith two screens on its sides, where you can monitor the overall dimensions of the truck, even in the most difficult manoeuvres.

Tesla truck autonomy and recharging

The declared range of the Tesla Semi at full load is 800km. The gross weight fully loaded of this giant EV should arrive at 36 tons (360 quintals).

Despite the size, as reported by Elon Musk himself, managed to successfully complete a journey of about 800 km fully loaded, between Nevada and California.

Reload at maximum speed

As for recharging, the Tesla Semi electric truck supports the new a 1 MWwhich Tesla has developed and will soon be available in Supercharger stations.

Tesla Semi recharges up to 1 MW in direct current

Such a charging system will also be used by the expected Cybertruck pickup.

Tesla Semi electric truck price

Tesla Semi Electric Truck price is 154,512 euros. Developed and designed by Tesla since November 16, 2017, it is presented together with the project of the Tesla Megacharger, the charging system that is used by the Semi. The estimated fuel saving compared to a conventional diesel truck is around €200,000 over three years.

The interior of the electric Tesla Semi truck

Initially according to Tesla’s plans, production should have started at end of 2021 but was delayed due to supply problems for the batteries and then begin in the first days of October 2022.

Journey aboard the Tesla Semi VIDEO

