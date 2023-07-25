Tesla’s Supercharger Network in Europe is 10 years old. The American brand’s high-power charging infrastructure is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a series of initiatives that will take place across Europe and the Middle East, where the network has expanded over the years. The program includes some events that will underline not only the importance of the Supercharger network but also the commitment of the Palo Alto brand in the world of sustainable mobility.

The first charging stations

The story of the very high power charging network started in Norway in 2013, where the first 6 stations were born. The network now extends to 36 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with over a thousand stations and 12,000 Supercharger charging stalls. The Supercharger infrastructure has seen continuous development to improve the overall EV ownership experience, from the addition of the CCS connector to the move to Tesla’s V3 technology and the gradual opening of stations to other EVs.

The expansion of the Tesla Supercharger network

Over the past 6 months, Tesla has continued to take major steps towards opening its charging ecosystem to EV owners, through the launch of its V4 pilot station in the Netherlands (more V4 stations will follow in July) and the onboarding of a first mobility service provider in France. In parallel, Tesla is focusing on reliability (99.95% uptime in 2022) and building even bigger stations, with one station on average, in 2023, counting 13 charging stations. Also in Italy Tesla celebrates its Supercharger milestone. With the latest openings of the Barberino and Rovereto stations, Tesla has reached 74 stations and 726 charging stations on Italian soil. From the beginning of 2022 to today, our Supercharger team has inaugurated 24 new ultra-fast charging stations on the peninsula, including for example Naples-Afragola, Vicolungo, Bardonecchia, Turin-Grugliasco, Serravalle, Rimini, Mantua, Alessandria, Palermo and many others. Among the new openings, there is also the Supercharger station of Vado Ligure, the first powered exclusively by wind energy from the Rocche Bianche wind farm, in the mountains of the Savona hinterland, which is part of a project launched by FERA.

The latest arrivals in Italy

Between 2022 and 2023, Italy also witnessed the inauguration of the first urban Supercharger sites, therefore located in central areas of cities: these are Milan-City Life, in the underground car park of the City Life shopping center with 6 250 kW charging bays, and Rome-Aurelio, with 8 250 kW bays in the car park of the Aura shopping centre, the latter joining the other stations in Rome South and Rome North, guaranteeing widespread coverage around to the Italian capital. The American brand then also inaugurated 3 new stations located in renowned and popular outlets: Vicolungo, Serravalle Scrivia and Barberino. In addition to the strategic position and convenience for those traveling on the motorway, these locations are very popular and busy destinations and allow those who are traveling to take a break to recharge full of services.

Tesla Electric Summer initiatives

Tesla’s commitment to accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy continues with the expansion of the Pilot Project to open Supercharger stations to non-Tesla vehicles. The Pilot Project was launched in Italy in 2022 and, to date, there are already 28 Italian Supercharger stations open to all electric vehicles, and the expansion will continue gradually as in the rest of Europe. From July through September, Tesla will host a series of events to bring together Tesla vehicle owners and the EV community at large. From drive-in cinemas in 4 cities, including Paris, Manchester and Stuttgart, to parties at Supercharger stations and Tesla locations, with inflatable charging stations for children, there will be over 200 rallies and events to celebrate this 10th anniversary. Owners of non-Tesla vehicles will also be able to participate in initiatives to learn more about the world of the Palo Alto brand. There are also several initiatives in Italy, with several days dedicated to test drives or workshops in various locations along the peninsula, such as Rimini, Cerignola, Fano and many others.