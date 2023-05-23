Elon Musk’s company ranked 62nd in 2023; Twitter ranked 97th among the 100 companies with the best reputation in the country

Tesla recorded the biggest drop in reputation in the US market in 2023. According to research by the digital newspaper axles in partnership with the data analysis center harris pollElon Musk’s electric car and solar panel company it went from 12th place to 62nd – a drop of 50 places compared to last year. Here’s the full (782 KB, in English).

in lifting Axios Harris Poll 100, the clothing brand Patagonia tops the list of the 100 most visible companies in the US. She is followed by costco (retail), john deere (agricultural), Trader Joe’s (supermarkets) and chick-fil-A (fast food).

Of the 100 companies, the Nike was the one that recorded the best advance compared to the 2022 survey. The sporting goods company rose 35 places – from 56th to 21st.

Between the big techs, The samsung was the best positioned. She ranked 7th. Twitter, also owned by Elon Musk, was ranked 97th, the worst position in the industry.

According to axlesMusk’s purchase of Twitter made people more aware of the “manic style” of billionaire leadership. This affected the rating of the social network and Tesla. Party politics and companies’ ability to handle scandals also shaped the 2023 valuations.

METHODOLOGY

In the 2023 edition, 16,310 North Americans were interviewed from March 13 to 28 “in a nationally representative sample”. To assess the reputation of the most visible companies in the United States, the Axios Harris Poll 100 It is done in two steps.

In the 1st stage, participants had to choose two companies with the best reputation and two with the worst. Responses were compiled into a list to determine the top 100 companies “more visible”.

Then, a 2nd group of respondents rated the companies on 7 criteria (citizenship, ethics, culture, trust, vision, growth and products and services). Read more details of the methodology here.