‘Daddy, are you going to speed away again? That feels so funny in my stomach’, you can just hear from your back seat. Nice for your offspring of course, but safe is different. From a survey of Jerry shows that ‘unsafe acceleration’ is most often done by Tesla drivers, looking at car brands that are common. Is that so amazing? Well no.

The study assesses the driving safety of drivers by the way they accelerate. Tesla drivers like to accelerate quickly and suddenly, according to the study. Tesla drivers score 98 percent worse than drivers of other brands. According to the researchers, this may be due to the special Insane, Ludicrous and Plaid modes of the Teslas.

Poor acceleration, but less distraction from your smartphone

Also viewed over an entire ride, Tesla drivers score in the lowest regions when it comes to safe acceleration. The number of times someone accelerates “badly” is four times higher for Tesla drivers than for people with other cars. Only Aston Martin drivers come close, although the researchers emphasize that too few Aston Martins drivers were included in the study to properly substantiate that score.

The researchers also looked at the number of speeding violations by drivers per brand and the extent to which they are distracted by their smartphone. Tesla drivers score well here. The average top speed of Tesla drivers was lower than that of non-Tesla drivers.

In addition, Tesla drivers are hardly distracted by their smartphone. Of the 52 car brands from this study, 42 are brands where drivers are more often distracted by their telephone. The study did not look at how often Tesla drivers stare at the tempting tablet full of gadgets.